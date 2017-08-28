State leaders preparing as Harvey tracks toward Louisiana

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The might of Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter southeast Texas as countless water rescues continue as people are plucked from roofs and pets are packed into boats.More >>
The might of Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter southeast Texas as countless water rescues continue as people are plucked from roofs and pets are packed into boats.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
People in St. Francisville braved the rain Monday morning to celebrate the opening of the brand new West Feliciana Hospital. The $28 million facility, funded by both the federal government and the parish, replaces a 47-year-old hospital that officials say was outdated.More >>
People in St. Francisville braved the rain Monday morning to celebrate the opening of the brand new West Feliciana Hospital. The $28 million facility, funded by both the federal government and the parish, replaces a 47-year-old hospital that officials say was outdated.More >>
The Baton Rouge Salvation Army will be dispatching one of their trucks to Texas to help with recovery after Hurricane Harvey sometime this week. That truck alone could serve more than 1,000 meals each day.More >>
The Baton Rouge Salvation Army will be dispatching one of their trucks to Texas to help with recovery after Hurricane Harvey sometime this week. That truck alone could serve more than 1,000 meals each day.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>