State leaders preparing as Harvey tracks toward Louisiana

The might of Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter southeast Texas as countless water rescues continue as people are plucked from roofs and pets are packed into boats.

Another day of unrelenting rainfall washed across an already soaked Houston. The death toll from the storm now at nine as search and rescue efforts continue and area shelters start to swell. "It was like ridiculous... it was whew my first time seeing that. I was nervous and I was panicked," said evacuee, Ida Nelson.

Louisiana leaders are also nervous as Harvey hugs the coastline and continues to head towards the Bayou State. "In all likelihood, the worst is yet to come," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Edwards said Monday afternoon that Louisiana is not yet out of the woods. Harvey is projected to cross state lines in the coming days and has already sent a number of rain bands and even the threat of tornadoes into the state.

2017 Hurricane Center

"Between Toledo Bend and Shreveport it will cross over the state of Louisiana," Edwards added.

The national guard has set up in several parts of the state including Lake Charles, Shreveport, and the New Orleans areas. Mike Steele with GOHSEP says there's still a lot of uncertainty with the slow-moving storm which makes preparing for it tricky.

"As of this evening, they've activated about 100 personnel so far. We do expect that number to climb significantly even tonight," Steele said. "It's hard to tell exactly where these most significant flash flood events are going to happen and so we just have to be able to react and take care of anything that comes our way."

While Harvey's impact on Louisiana is projected to mostly be a rain event, Steele encourages people to plan now as things continue to change.

"You don't know if that rainfall is going to hit over an inch or two here or there with some breaks along the way or if it means five inches falling in an hour. Anything's possible at this point," said Steele.

