Baton Rouge Salvation Army dispatching help to Texas after Hurricane Harvey

The Baton Rouge Salvation Army will be dispatching one of their trucks to Texas to help with recovery after Hurricane Harvey sometime this week. That truck alone could serve more than 1,000 meals each day.

Overall, Major Brett Meredith estimates this could be the largest response in the history of the Salvation Army in terms of food distribution, outpacing even Hurricane Katrina. The 2005 storm has long served as the benchmark.

The outreach comes one year after the historic August 2016 flood in Louisiana, a storm that touched the Salvation Army first hand when their headquarters took on water.

“It brings back difficult memories for us as well as many in our community. What we need to keep in mind is those folks are probably every bit as vulnerable as we were and some of us are, and we need to keep them in our prayers and be thinking about them during this difficult time,” said Meredith.

Meredith encourages those wanting to help to donate financially. He says recovery efforts will take months or years, meaning funds will be needed. You can donate to the Salvation Army online here.

