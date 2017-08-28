Baton Rouge man among those stuck on cruise ship due to Harvey

The Baton Rouge Salvation Army will be dispatching one of their trucks to Texas to help with recovery after Hurricane Harvey sometime this week. That truck alone could serve more than 1,000 meals each day.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.
As Harvey made its way through the Gulf of Mexico, many cruise ships got turned around.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them "prisoners" in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Multiple people have been killed and injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to Eastern New Mexico News.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that's hard to comprehend.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.
The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday.
