Baton Rouge man among those stuck on cruise ship due to Harvey

As Harvey made its way through the Gulf of Mexico, many cruise ships got turned around.

A Baton Rouge man, Barry Hughes, is among those now stuck at sea. He is on board the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas.

That ship was supposed to return to Galveston Sunday, but the port was closed due to the storm. Now, the Liberty of the Seas is en route to Miami to get more supplies.

“There are people on board who have run out of medications. Obviously, people from the Houston area cannot get access to their homes, people left children and pets that they’re not going to be able to return to. So, the mood on board is pretty somber,” said Hughes.

It could be days before they get back to their home port where guests can get off.

2017 HURRICANE CENTER

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.