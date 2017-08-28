Week 1 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 1 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1, 2017.

Thursday Games 

Broadmoor 
Tara  

Salmen 
Madison Prep  

Southern Lab 
Riverside  

False River 
St. John 

Friday Games

White Castle 
Belaire 

Central 
Dunham 

Hammond 
Denham Springs 

Live Oak 
Woodlawn 

Scotlandville 
McKinley 

Dutchtown 
Walker 

Northshore 
Zachary 

Catholic 
Parkview Baptist 

East Ascension 
Lutcher 

Lake Area New Tech  
St. Amant 

East St. John 
Plaquemine 

St. Michael 
Episcopal

Livonia
Avoyelles 

U-High 
Mandeville 

Northside
Glen Oaks 

Assumption 
Donaldsonville 

St. James
West St. John

Northeast
Baker 

Port Allen
Brusly 

West Feliciana 
East Feliciana

Albany
Varnado

Capitol
Lafayette Christian 

The Church Academy
St. Thomas Aquinas

Springfield
Ascension Christian 

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 
Port Barre 

Slaughter Community Charter 
East Iberville 

Central Private
Glenbrook

Silliman
Bowling Green

Ponchatoula 
Barbe

West St. Mary
Abbeville 

Franklin
Patterson 

St. Edmund
Hanson

Franklinton 
Covington 

Central Lafourche 
E.D. White 

Vandebilt 
Thibodaux 

Berwick 
Morgan City 

Loranger
Kentwood 

Jewel Sumner
St. Helena 

St. Charles
Chalmette 

Country Day 
Amite

Central Catholic
Pine

Parklane
Centreville

Simpson
Oak Forest

Prairie View Academy 
Wilkinson County Christian 

Kapan 
Acadiana

Comeaux
Cecilia

Lafayette
St. Thomas More 

St. Martinville
New Iberia

Teurlings
Breaux Bridge

Westgate
Catholic - New Iberia

Beau Chene
North Vermilion 

Opelousas
Eunice

Iota
Basile

Mamou
Oberlin

Opelousas Catholic
Northwest

Tioga
Pine Prairie

Ascension Episcopal
Erath 

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 
Ville Platte

Jeanerette
Sci Academy

Vermilion Catholic
Loreauville

North Central 
Gueydan

Fontainebleau 
Lakeshore 

Slidell 
Destrehan 

Karr 
St. Paul’s 

H.L. Bourgeois 
South Terrebonne 

West Jefferson 
Hahnville 

Ellender 
Terrebonne 

De La Salle
South Lafourche 

Bogalusa
Northlake Christian

Westminster 
Pope John Paul II

Centerville
Northwood-Lena

Houma Christian
Highland Baptist

Fisher 
Covenant Christian 

Saturday Games 

Independence 
Hannan

Mentorship Academy  
Ascension Catholic

