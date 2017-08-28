Week 1 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1, 2017.
Thursday Games
Broadmoor
Tara
Salmen
Madison Prep
Southern Lab
Riverside
False River
St. John
Friday Games
White Castle
Belaire
Central
Dunham
Hammond
Denham Springs
Live Oak
Woodlawn
Scotlandville
McKinley
Dutchtown
Walker
Northshore
Zachary
Catholic
Parkview Baptist
East Ascension
Lutcher
Lake Area New Tech
St. Amant
East St. John
Plaquemine
St. Michael
Episcopal
Livonia
Avoyelles
U-High
Mandeville
Northside
Glen Oaks
Assumption
Donaldsonville
St. James
West St. John
Northeast
Baker
Port Allen
Brusly
West Feliciana
East Feliciana
Albany
Varnado
Capitol
Lafayette Christian
The Church Academy
St. Thomas Aquinas
Springfield
Ascension Christian
Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Port Barre
Slaughter Community Charter
East Iberville
Central Private
Glenbrook
Silliman
Bowling Green
Ponchatoula
Barbe
West St. Mary
Abbeville
Franklin
Patterson
St. Edmund
Hanson
Franklinton
Covington
Central Lafourche
E.D. White
Vandebilt
Thibodaux
Berwick
Morgan City
Loranger
Kentwood
Jewel Sumner
St. Helena
St. Charles
Chalmette
Country Day
Amite
Central Catholic
Pine
Parklane
Centreville
Simpson
Oak Forest
Prairie View Academy
Wilkinson County Christian
Kapan
Acadiana
Comeaux
Cecilia
Lafayette
St. Thomas More
St. Martinville
New Iberia
Teurlings
Breaux Bridge
Westgate
Catholic - New Iberia
Beau Chene
North Vermilion
Opelousas
Eunice
Iota
Basile
Mamou
Oberlin
Opelousas Catholic
Northwest
Tioga
Pine Prairie
Ascension Episcopal
Erath
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte
Ville Platte
Jeanerette
Sci Academy
Vermilion Catholic
Loreauville
North Central
Gueydan
Fontainebleau
Lakeshore
Slidell
Destrehan
Karr
St. Paul’s
H.L. Bourgeois
South Terrebonne
West Jefferson
Hahnville
Ellender
Terrebonne
De La Salle
South Lafourche
Bogalusa
Northlake Christian
Westminster
Pope John Paul II
Centerville
Northwood-Lena
Houma Christian
Highland Baptist
Fisher
Covenant Christian
Saturday Games
Independence
Hannan
Mentorship Academy
Ascension Catholic
If you are viewing this story on a mobile device download our free SPORTSLINE RED ZONE app to see the video from the show.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.