Miss. woman arrested in Hammond for reportedly stealing, reselling $18K worth of baby formula

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a 37-year-old Mississippi woman for reportedly stealing over $18,000 of baby formula and attempting to resell it.

The newly developed Retail Task Force, along with the Hammond Police Department, arrested Samone Rimes, 37, of McComb, Mississippi on Friday, August 25 after detectives began an investigation into a suspected organized retail theft ring.

Detectives with TPSO searched through various social media accounts and discovered a controlled undercover purchase arrangement from the unidentified white female, late identified as Rimes. Detectives were also able to view surveillance footage to positively identify the woman stealing from retail stores in Hammond.

Rimes is also accused of conducting fraudulent internet-based social media-led activities where she advertised the sale of stolen products at lower prices. TPSO detectives were then able to make contact with Rimes through an undercover purchase in the parking lot of the Hammond Square Mall last Friday. After the transaction was completed, Rimes was arrested.

After her arrest, Rimes reportedly confirmed her involvement in the organized retail theft scheme in order to steal baby formula with the intent to resell it for profit. Rimes reportedly stated she began the operation about three months ago.

Based on Rimes' statements and collected evidence, it's estimated she stole around $18,000 worth of merchandise.

Rimes is charged with organized retail theft and possession of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

