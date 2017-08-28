Lamar Dixon to be used as drop off site for Texas relief effort

Ascension Parish is doing its part to help flood victims in Houston. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is being transformed into collection site for donations. Public works crews are racing the clock to help get sandbags filled and distributed to area fire departments in case Ascension Parish residents need them. While parish leaders are taking steps to make sure they stay ahead of Harvey's heavy rains, they have not forgotten their friends out west.

“A year ago this week, the Texas people showed up in Louisiana with supplies that we needed, so we want to return the favor to them,” said St. Amant Fire Chief James Leblanc.

For LeBlanc and other parish officials, the decision was easy. They met Monday morning and decided they would use two barns behind the Lamar Dixon arena to begin collecting cleaning supplies, toiletries, non-perishable food, and other urgently needed items for Texas flood victims.

“Sprayers, to be able to spray mold stuff on their houses, cleaning supplies, shovels, brooms, brushes, toothpaste, toothbrush, a regular comb,” said Leblanc.

It will all be collected at barns #7 and #8 starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. You don't even have to get out of your car. All donors need to do is drive up. Volunteers will do the rest.

“We are going to keep loading trailers until we get them all loaded and when Houston or Texas calls us and says, 'Hey we are ready,' then Louisiana is going to have a convoy all the way to Texas,” said LeBlanc.

Parish President Kenny Matassa said he is in touch with emergency leaders in Texas. He said as soon as the roadways to Houston are open and clear, the donations will be on the way. “Just know that the cavalry is coming. I think the government has it together better and we are going to pray for them,” said Matassa.

The public can d rop off donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothing will NOT be accepted. Here are the items that will be accepted at that location:

Bottled water or Gatorade

Plastic totes

Regular, work, or vinyl gloves

Mops/buckets

Garbage bags large and XL

Clorox and Clorox wipes

Mold killer

Baby wipes

Hammers

Mask for cleaning

Rubber boots

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Old towels

Vinegar

Ziplocks

Saws

Squeegees

Batteries

Fans

Hose pipes

Hand sanitizer

Dehumidifiers

Washing detergent

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Shampoo

Soap

Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.