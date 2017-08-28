Lamar Dixon to be used as drop off site for Texas relief effort

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is defending its work release program after an escapee was accused of killing a woman in Zachary.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
