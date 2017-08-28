FEMA extends proof of loss deadline for NFIP policyholders

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Ascension Parish is doing its part to help flood victims in Houston. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is being transformed into collection site for donations. Public works crews are racing the clock to help get sandbags filled and distributed to area fire departments in case Ascension Parish residents need them. While parish leaders are taking steps to make sure they stay ahead of Harvey's heavy rains, they have not forgotten their friends out west.More >>
Ascension Parish is doing its part to help flood victims in Houston. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is being transformed into collection site for donations. Public works crews are racing the clock to help get sandbags filled and distributed to area fire departments in case Ascension Parish residents need them. While parish leaders are taking steps to make sure they stay ahead of Harvey's heavy rains, they have not forgotten their friends out west.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a 37-year-old Mississippi woman for reportedly stealing over $18,000 of baby formula and attempting to resell it.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a 37-year-old Mississippi woman for reportedly stealing over $18,000 of baby formula and attempting to resell it.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>