FEMA extends proof of loss deadline for NFIP policyholders

In response to a request from US Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, FEMA has agreed to extend the deadline for National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders to file a proof of loss claim.

The original deadline, set for September 1, has now been extended to December 31.

"This was a disaster. Some homeowners have been unable to get their records in a timely fashion from contractors. We shouldn't punish them - we should give them help. Extending this deadline gives them help," said Cassidy.

“This is great news for the people of Louisiana who were affected by the August 2016 flooding,” said Kennedy. “It’s important to give flood victims as much time as possible to work with contractors and determine their losses. I want to thank FEMA for giving insurance policy holders a little more time.”

The full letter sent to FEMA requesting the deadline extension can be read here. To read FEMA's response letter, click here.

