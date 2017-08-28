New hospital opens in West Feliciana Parish

People in St. Francisville braved the rain Monday morning to celebrate the opening of the brand new West Feliciana Hospital. The $28 million facility, funded by both the federal government and the parish, replaces a 47-year-old hospital that officials say was outdated.

Doctors say the new building has larger hospital rooms and improved imaging technology for scans such as CTs and MRIs. Parish President Kevin Couhig says it will save his homeowners gas money. "From the community's standpoint, it means a lot of people who might ordinarily have to go to Baton Rouge or somewhere else to get service, they can get that high quality, state of the art service right here in West Feliciana Parish,” said Couhig.

"It's very reassuring for us because now we'll be able to really offer the patients and their families 21st century care with this new facility and this new technology that we're going to have here,” said Anthony Shields, a doctor at the hospital.

Couhig also says one of his primary goals is growing the population here in West Feliciana, and he hopes that this hospital will help.

