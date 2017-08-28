BYU enters LSU game with a week 1 victory over the Vikings

BYU, LSU's Saturday opponent, got a head start to the season against Portland State, winning their week one opener 20-6.
The Cougars finished the game with 365 yards of offense, while holding the Vikings to 220 yards.
The halftime score was 14-6 and stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when BYU kicked two field goals to finish the scoring at 20-6.
Squally Canada led the way on the ground for BYU, carrying the ball 16 times for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Tanner Mangum finished the game 16-of-27 for 194 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
The defense held Portland State to 86 yards on the ground and a 2.4 yard per carry average.
Fred Warner and Sione Takitaki led the way for the Cougar defense. Warner finished with 10 total tackles, one for a loss and Takitaki had seven tackles, three for loss, and two sacks.
With the catastrophic flooding in Houston forcing an almost certain relocation of Saturday’s game, a decision has not been made for a new location for the game. New Orleans, Nashville, Orlando, Jacksonville and Dallas have been named as potential venues for the game.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.