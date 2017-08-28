BYU enters LSU game with a week 1 victory over the Vikings

BYU, LSU's Saturday opponent, got a head start to the season against Portland State, winning their week one opener 20-6.

The Cougars finished the game with 365 yards of offense, while holding the Vikings to 220 yards.

The halftime score was 14-6 and stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when BYU kicked two field goals to finish the scoring at 20-6.

Squally Canada led the way on the ground for BYU, carrying the ball 16 times for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Tanner Mangum finished the game 16-of-27 for 194 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The defense held Portland State to 86 yards on the ground and a 2.4 yard per carry average.

Fred Warner and Sione Takitaki led the way for the Cougar defense. Warner finished with 10 total tackles, one for a loss and Takitaki had seven tackles, three for loss, and two sacks.

With the catastrophic flooding in Houston forcing an almost certain relocation of Saturday’s game, a decision has not been made for a new location for the game. New Orleans, Nashville, Orlando, Jacksonville and Dallas have been named as potential venues for the game.

