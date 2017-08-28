WATCH LIVE: Lunch with Coach O - LSU vs. BYU on Sept. 2

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly news conference around 12:30 p.m.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

Coach O is expected to give the latest details about LSU vs. BYU, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 2.

The game is set to be held in Houston, but could be moved due to heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.