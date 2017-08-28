WATCH LIVE: Lunch with Coach O - LSU vs. BYU on Sept. 2

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly news conference around 12:30 p.m.
On a mobile device? Click here to watch live
Coach O is expected to give the latest details about LSU vs. BYU, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 2.
The game is set to be held in Houston, but could be moved due to heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.