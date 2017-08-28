Lunch with Coach O - LSU vs. BYU on Sept. 2

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is holding his weekly news conference before a Tigers football game.

Athletic director Joe Alleva said a venue for the game has still not been selected, but is hoping for a final decision Tuesday. It is scheduled for Saturday, September 2.

The game is set to be held in Houston, but could be moved due to heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Orgeron said offensive coordinator Matt Canada has all of his offense in and the team is ready to go.

Running back Derrius Guice will be eased back into practice this week after suffering an minor ankle injury and should be ready for Saturday.

He emphasized that BYU is a good football team that knows how to win. He added BYU plays the same defense as LSU.

He said the game is always going to be about the Tigers, not the opponent.

He added Arden Key will not play in this game.

Orgeron said he will show his players the BYU film for anyone saying the Cougars didn't look that look good in Saturday's win over Portland State. He added BYU crushed its opponent in the trenches.

Obviously, the Cougars will put in new wrinkles for the Tigers, Orgeron said. They've been calling other schools for information on LSU.

