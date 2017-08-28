LSU season opener against BYU moved to New Orleans due to Harvey

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly news conference before a Tigers football game.

On Monday, August 28, ESPN reported LSU's opening game against BYU will be played in New Orleans in the Superdome on Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m.

#LSU's season opener on Sept. 2 has been relocated to the New Orleans Superdome. Details: https://t.co/jEusdrkpry pic.twitter.com/C0S43TigBq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 28, 2017

The game was set to be held in Houston, but has been moved due to the effects of Harvey. LSU’s ticket office is working with AdvoCare Texas Kickoff officials to set up a structure for purchasing tickets to Saturday’s game at its new location. LSU announced tickets and parking passes originally purchased through the LSU ticket office for NRG Stadium will be automatically refunded beginning Tuesday, August 29.

Orgeron said offensive coordinator Matt Canada has all of his offense in and the team is ready to go.

Running back Derrius Guice will be eased back into practice this week after suffering an minor ankle injury and should be ready for Saturday.

He emphasized that BYU is a good football team that knows how to win. He added BYU plays the same defense as LSU.

He said the game is always going to be about the Tigers, not the opponent.

He added Arden Key will not play in this game.

Orgeron said he will show his players the BYU film for anyone saying the Cougars didn't look that look good in Saturday's win over Portland State. He added BYU crushed its opponent in the trenches.

Obviously, the Cougars will put in new wrinkles for the Tigers, Orgeron said. They've been calling other schools for information on LSU.

