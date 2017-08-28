WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference with Harvey updat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference with Harvey updates

Posted by WAFB Staff
Gov. John Bel Edwards
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference from Baton Rouge Tuesday with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

Harvey Continuing Coverage

The press conference is set to begin at noon. 

    Hurricane Center

    The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.

