WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold news conference for Harvey updates at 12:30

Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses the public on Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference when it begins.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference from Baton Rouge Wednesday with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

The press conference will be held at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge.

Harvey Continuing Coverage

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.