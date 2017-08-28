Gov. Edwards set to hold noon news conf. with Harvey updates

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

Prior to the media briefing, the governor will meet with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

