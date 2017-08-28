Gov. Edwards set to hold noon news conf. with Harvey updates

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
A flash flood warning is in effect for St. Landry and St. Mary parishes until 2:30 p.m.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 28.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring an emergency disaster for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion parishes, the governor's office reported Monday morning.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.More >>
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.More >>
