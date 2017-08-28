Gov. Edwards set to hold noon news conf. with Harvey updates - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Edwards set to hold noon news conf. with Harvey updates

Posted by WAFB Staff
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

Prior to the media briefing, the governor will meet with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

Harvey Continuing Coverage

    Hurricane Center

    The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.

    The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.

