Gov. Edwards holds noon news conf. with Harvey updates

Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

Prior to the media briefing, the governor met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston released a statement Monday morning:

MD Anderson Cancer Center will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, Aug. 29. High water conditions persist in the Texas Medical Center, and travel should not be attempted. All leaks reported yesterday are under control, and patient care has not been impacted. We at MD Anderson are focused on our patients as we manage the impact of this storm. I am incredibly proud of our staff for their incredible teamwork. While our work is far from done, all of us in the hospital are working together to ensure our patients and families feel safe and well cared for.

Harvey Continuing Coverage

