Gov. Edwards holds news conference with latest on Harvey recovery efforts

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy - a few scattered showers; a high of 83°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; spotty/isolated showers; a low of 70°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, drier; 20% rain coverage; a high of 86°
The American Red Cross is loaded up fifty trucks with supplies for victims of Harvey Thursday morning. They left from Celtic Studios at around 10 A.M. Those fifty trucks contain food, water,More >>
An autopsy has determined foul play is behind the death of a missing Central man.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
