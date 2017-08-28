Gov. Edwards holds news conference with Harvey updates

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference from Baton Rouge Monday afternoon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

Prior to the media briefing, the governor met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive the latest information on the storm and preparations being made.

He will travel to the Lake Charles area later in the day to assess flooding in parts of that region.

MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston released a statement Monday morning:

MD Anderson Cancer Center will remain closed for outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, Aug. 29. High water conditions persist in the Texas Medical Center, and travel should not be attempted. All leaks reported yesterday are under control, and patient care has not been impacted. We at MD Anderson are focused on our patients as we manage the impact of this storm. I am incredibly proud of our staff for their incredible teamwork. While our work is far from done, all of us in the hospital are working together to ensure our patients and families feel safe and well cared for.

As directed by Gov. Edwards, the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) has mobilized about 210 soldiers and airmen to southwest Louisiana in preparation for potential flooding from Harvey. An additional 203 guardsmen have also been activated for supporting efforts.

"Being ready and in place is as important as any training that we do, and our engagements at parish level are absolutely critical," said Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of LANG. "In anticipation of the storm's track, we continue pre-positioning equipment and vehicles in potentially affected areas as well as responding to the immediate needs of today."

Guardsmen, high water vehicles, and boats are pre-positioned in the following parishes:

Caddo

Calcasieu

Natchitoches

Lafayette

Orleans

Rapides

Red River

Vermillion

Guardsmen are trained and ready to respond at any moment if needed. LANG also has eight helicopters ready to support rescue efforts, evacuation, and recon missions as needed. There are also liaison officer teams in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Orleans Parishes to help better assist coordination efforts at the local level.

To date, LANG has issued more than 1,152 MREs, 750 bottles of water, and 247,000 sandbags.

