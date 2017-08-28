Gov. Edwards holds news conference for Harvey updates

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The man who is accused of attacking a Baton Rouge Police officer during a traffic stop is currently on probation for a prior conviction. According to the Department of Corrections, Thomas Michael Bennett was arrested in September 2014 for possession of oxycontin/schedule 2 narcotics. He was placed on probation in October 2014 and the case was prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District Court. Bennett, who is a native of Albany, was pulled over on S...More >>
The man who is accused of attacking a Baton Rouge Police officer during a traffic stop is currently on probation for a prior conviction. According to the Department of Corrections, Thomas Michael Bennett was arrested in September 2014 for possession of oxycontin/schedule 2 narcotics. He was placed on probation in October 2014 and the case was prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District Court. Bennett, who is a native of Albany, was pulled over on S...More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person and vehicle responsible for striking and killing a woman on Florida Blvd. back in July.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person and vehicle responsible for striking and killing a woman on Florida Blvd. back in July.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
On Wednesday, 19-year-old Lidarious Dixon, made his initial court appearance where he was given a $1 million bond in shooting death of Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.More >>
On Wednesday, 19-year-old Lidarious Dixon, made his initial court appearance where he was given a $1 million bond in shooting death of Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.More >>