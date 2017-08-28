2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday set for Sept. 1 to Sept. 3

Due to life-threatening flooding in southeastern Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey, residents should stay where they are if it is safe and don't drive into flooded roads, the National Hurricane Center reported Monday morning.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.
Hunters get a sales tax discount when they shop for firearms and other hunting supplies during the 2017 Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3.
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.
