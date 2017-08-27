President approves Gov. Edwards emergency disaster request

President Donald Trump has approved a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring an emergency disaster for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion parishes, the governor's office reported Monday morning.

Here is a copy of the statement released by the White House:

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey beginning on August 27, 2017, and continuing. The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population, and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the parishes of Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding. Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named William J. Doran III as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Edwards sent a letter to Trump on Sunday, requesting he declare an Emergency Disaster effective August 27 for the State of Louisiana as a result of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey.

The state will request additional parishes be added to this request as warranted.

“Tropical Storm Harvey is causing severe damage along the Gulf Coast, and we are expecting significant damage in Louisiana, particularly in Southwest Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The state is taking the necessary steps to provide assistance to those citizens that need it most, but we anticipate needing additional support from the federal government. For the last week, FEMA has been on the ground with Louisiana, and we are grateful for the administration’s support as this storm continues to make its way into Louisiana.”

The National Weather Service predicted Southwest Louisiana will see 10 to 20 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday. Central Louisiana will receive one to five inches of rain, and South Central Louisiana will receive two to eight inches of rain.

Significant lifesaving efforts such as search and rescue, transportation to shelters, logistical support, and shelter operations will be particularly needed in parts of Southwest Louisiana and can be supported by the federal government with an emergency declaration.

The complete text of the letter is available below.

