Gov. Edwards requests federal emergency declaration

Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, requesting he declare an Emergency Disaster effective August 27 for the State of Louisiana as a result of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey.

Gov. Edwards is requesting that the initial declaration be granted for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion parishes. The state will request additional parishes be added to this request as warranted.

“Tropical Storm Harvey is causing severe damage along the Gulf Coast, and we are expecting significant damage in Louisiana, particularly in Southwest Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The state is taking the necessary steps to provide assistance to those citizens that need it most, but we anticipate needing additional support from the federal government. For the last week, FEMA has been on the ground with Louisiana, and we are grateful for the administration’s support as this storm continues to make its way into Louisiana.”

The National Weather Service is predicting that Southwest Louisiana will see 10 to 20 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday. Central Louisiana will receive one to five inches of rain, and South Central Louisiana will receive two to eight inches of rain.

Significant lifesaving efforts such as search and rescue, transportation to shelters, logistical support, and shelter operations will be particularly needed in parts of Southwest Louisiana and can be supported by the federal government with an emergency declaration.

The complete text of the letter is available below.

