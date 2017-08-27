LSU president to Texas Tigers: 'LSU has you covered'

For LSU students from Texas, university president F. King Alexander says "LSU has you covered."

Alexander released a letter Sunday on LSU's website offering assistance to students who are away from home for school, and watching their homes flood.

"It's tough to be away at college while your home state is suffering through a major hurricane," Alexander said in the letter. "We know that your heart is with your family, and we hope that everyone remains safe and secure."

The letter included important phone numbers for academics, counseling, federal assistance, finances, and food. The LSU Food Pantry is a free resource designed to help students in need of food.

If students are anticipating needing to be away from classes in order to assist their family, counselors and professors are available to make arrangements.

"Texas has been both a good neighbor and friend to Louisiana after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, as well as subsequent events," Alexander said. "Now it is time for us to return the favor."

Alexander said that the entire LSU family is standing behind Texas Tigers during this natural disaster.

"We are here to help in any way possible," he said. "Stay strong, and stay safe."

