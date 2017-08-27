Precautionary measures continue as Mayor Broome offers assistance to Texas

According to the National Weather Service, Harvey is currently a minimal Tropical Storm but continues to produce excessive rainfall over Southeast Texas. Shower activity will increase in and around East Baton Rouge Parish moving into the work week. Prolonged rainfall remains the greatest risk with Tropical Storm Harvey as forecasts predict 4-10 inches of rain over the next seven days.

“In addition to continuing to prepare our community for effects of this storm system, we have reached out to local and state partners to be of any assistance to our neighbors in Texas, and of course, in other areas of Louisiana if needs arise,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “Texas has been there for us throughout our catastrophic weather events, and we will be there for them. Our thoughts and prayers remain with residents who have been forced from their homes and who are experiencing loss during this time.”

City-parish crews remain on standby as the exact track of the storm and rainfall totals remain uncertain. Sand and sandbags are still available at the following locations:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

Chaneyville Volunteer Fire Department – Station 40 – 22790 Reames Road

Pride Volunteer Fire Department – Station 10 – 20920 Carson Road

St. George Fire Department Headquarters – 14100 Airline Highway

Real-time information about the locations can also be found at http://gis.brla.gov/emergency.

The Office of the Mayor-President and the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue to coordinate with the National Weather Service, local and state officials, and parish municipalities throughout the duration of this weather event. For more information, contact MOHSEP at 225-389-2100. Also, follow Red Stick Ready on Facebook and Twitter, and download the free mobile app on Apple and Android devices.

