Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Southeastern Texas has been devastated by historic flooding with the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, leaving thousands of residents stranded and in need of help.

Here are some ways that you can assist victims of the storm:

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services:

This is the disaster relief arm of the Protestant charitable organization, and it is taking donations to help victims of Harvey.

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center

This local blood center placed information on its website prior to Hurricane Harvey land falling in Texas. They are still looking for donations to help those affected by the storm.

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Charities USA, a Catholic social service organization, is also seeking help for Texans who have been directly affected by Harvey.

Catholic Charities USA has set up a website devoted to Harvey relief that is mobile donation friendly.

NFL Houston Texans

The Houston Texans JJ Watt has setup an online donation site through YouCaring.com.

Apple:

Apple Corp. has set up a donation link directly on iTunes and App Store. Visit www.apple.com for more information.

Donations will go directly to the American Red Cross.

American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place.

You can donate by clicking here. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to donate.

Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by the account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.

