How you can help with hurricane relief

Southeastern Texas has been devastated by historic flooding with the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, leaving thousands of residents stranded and in need of help. Shortly after, the residents of Florida were impacted by Hurricane Irma.
DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS/EVENTS:
Baker:
The Baker Funeral Home, located at 6401 Groom Rd., is collecting school supplies for children in the Houston Area from September 7 - 25 Monday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.. In support of the 2017 Texas Flood Relief, Bishop ML Smith and Co-pastor D. Smith have organized a donation depot for the following items:
Drop off location: 6515 E. Myrtle St. in Baker
For more information, call 225-774-8858.
Zaxby's
Four Zaxby’s in the Baton Rouge area will host a fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 21, with 10 percent of sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. being donated to the American Red Cross. Guests are also able to donate to the Red Cross by visiting http://www.zaxbys.com/hurricanerelief.
MONETARY DONATIONS:
Acadian Employee Emergency Relief Fund:
Many members of the Acadian EMS family suffered damage during Hurricane Harvey, so Acadian is working to support these dedicated public servants. Those wishing to donate to these first responders who worked to help others while their own homes were being destroyed or damaged can donate here. The money will be collected and administered through the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Calandro's Supermarket:
Donations can be made in increments of $5 or $10 by cash, check, debit, or credit card and will go towards the purchase of food, supplies, and other needs for victims. The fundraiser will run through September 31.
Catholic Charities USA:
Catholic Charities USA, a Catholic social service organization, is also seeking help for Texans who have been directly affected by Harvey. Catholic Charities USA has set up a website devoted to Harvey relief that is mobile donation friendly.
District #5 Harvey Relief Drive:
Councilwoman Erika Green has partnered with the Charles R. Kelly Community Center and several other community organizations to organize a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims. Donations can be dropped off at the community center, located at 3535 Riley St. in Baton Rouge. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be made payable to the group's non-profit partners, Project 70805 and Council on Aging. For more information contact Janea Jamison at 225-389-4831 or email jjamison@brgov.com.
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging:
The EBR Council on Aging (COA) will be collecting monetary donations for senior victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. Donations can be dropped off at the main office, located at 5790 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made online here. In Baker, donations can be dropped off at the Baker Police Department, located at 1320 Alabama St.
Greater Houston Community Foundation:
Texas residents responded last year after Baton Rouge flooded, giving more than $167,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s (BRAF) flood relief fund, which raised more than $6 million from around the country. BRAF granted the money to nonprofits that were providing immediate relief on the ground. Now it's Louisiana's turn to help our neighbors in Texas. Please donate to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at http://ghcf.org/.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has about 25 local offices throughout parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana affected by the storm. Working with them, they will be assessing the shelter and housing needs in areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey and developing response options. In addition to long-term needs, past responses to other storms have included organizing Habitat volunteers and resources to help with the cleanup and mucking out homes damaged by wind and rising water. Construction plans will be determined after evaluations are made and will depend on the level of support received from donors, volunteers, corporate partners, and other community organizations.
Donations can be made at habitat.org/harvey or by calling 1-800-HABITAT (1-800-422-4828).
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Louisiana is hard at work aiding animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. In the last few days, the private, New Orleans-based charity has coordinated the evacuation of more than 350 homeless animals from shelters and rescue groups in affected parts of Louisiana and Texas. The work is ongoing, as scores of volunteers and local and national adoption partners join together to save lives. In addition to helping animals and shelters hands-on, the group is collecting much-needed supplies that will be delivered to animal shelters in urgent need of help.
To aid disaster response in the future, the charity’s 47 acres Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mount Hermon, Louisiana (about two miles north of New Orleans) is also being developed to serve as a permanent staging ground for disaster relief work. Donations of building supplies, portable buildings, trailers, and large transport vehicles for animals are specifically sought for this effort.
Those wanting to donate to aid animal hurricane victims may contribute online at www.HumaneLA.org or send checks by mail to: Humane Society of Louisiana, PO Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174.
LSU Student Disaster Relief Fund
LSU is raising funds to assist their students who have been impacted by the storm. To make a tax-deductible contribution to the fund, please visit www.lsufoundation.org/lsustudentrelieffund.
NFL Houston Texans:
The Houston Texans JJ Watt has setup an online donation site through YouCaring.com.
Nu Phi Omicron Music Organization:
A New Orleans-based organization with chapters in Baton Rouge and Houston, the group is taking donations for the victims of the storm in Texas. Click here to donate.
Redeeming Life Ministries:
The church is taking donations for those in shelters in Lake Charles. Monetary donations can be made online here.
Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services:
This is the disaster relief arm of the Protestant charitable organization, and it is taking donations to help victims of Harvey. You can donate by phone by calling (800) 725-2769, or by mail to PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301.
Texas Diaper Bank:
The Texas Diaper Banks provides diapers, formula, baby food, and adult diapers to families in need. CLICK HERE for more.
Trach Mommas of Louisiana:
Trach Mommas is working to help flood survivors who are medically complex, immune compromised or dependent on technology to stay alive. Specialty medical supplies and equipment for those who flooded can not be found at a store or quickly replaced, especially in shelters.
They are asking for donations, both of supplies and money. CLICK HERE if you want to donate. CLICK HERE for more information.
OTHER FUNDRAISING OPPORTUNITIES:
Cavender's:
Hurricane Harvey "Texas Tough" t-shirts are available for purchase beginning Thursday, September 7. T-shirts are available at all 79 stores across Texas and the location in Denham Springs, located at 186 Bass Pro Blvd. All proceeds will benefit Samaritan's Purse and the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Foundation. All Cavender's stores are also accepting donations of a minimum of $1 at checkout. For more information, visit www.cavenders.com.
Dirty Coast:
Dirty Coast, a New Orleans-based clothing company, is selling t-shirts, buttons, and stickers to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims. Money collected from t-shirt sales will benefit the Houston Food Bank. To purchased a t-shirt, click here.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:
American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place.
You can donate by clicking here. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to donate.
Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by the account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.
Samaritan's Purse:
Samaritan's Purse disaster relief units are already in Texas, preparing to enter areas of devastation as soon as floodwaters recede to get to people's homes. They are requesting volunteers to sign up now. For more information, CLICK HERE.
