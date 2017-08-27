American Red Cross taking donations to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place.

You can donate by clicking here. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to donate.

Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by the account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.

