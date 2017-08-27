Cajun Navy to Texas: "We're coming as quick as we can"

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Forecasters' worst fears have come to fruition in Southeast Texas with catastrophic flooding underway and worsening as a meandering Tropical Storm Harvey produces relentless rainfall. The HoustonMore >>
A specialized team from Louisiana is in Houston to help people recover from the devastating damage left behind by Harvey.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A woman was found dead in Zachary Saturday afternoon.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
