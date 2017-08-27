Louisiana team helping with Harvey recovery in Houston

A specialized team from Louisiana is in Houston to help people recover from the devastating damage left behind by Harvey.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is sending a search and rescue team comprised of ten agents, ten trucks, and ten boats.

GOHSEP is also sending two people from their Emergency Management team to help coordinate assistance for flood victims.

GOPHSEP spokesman Mike Steele says they’re not ready to send a large team there right now, in case the storm moves towards Louisiana.

"We want to return the favor to them, but we also need to do it in a way where we don't leave ourselves vulnerable should the system keep tracking to the east,” said Mike Steele. "We may need some of those resources ourselves. So we're trying to do what we can, but being responsible in the process."

Steele says right now the department is focused on preparing for a change in course from Harvey.

"Emergency Management is all about adjustments,” Steel said. “And no weather system is the same. There's changes that happen in a moment's notice. You have to be able to react. And that's kind of where we're at, at this point."

