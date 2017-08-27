MISSING: EBRSO looking for missing 14-year-old

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are looking for 14-year-old Hinasha Mistery.

According to deputies, Mistery left her home in the Sherwood area on August 22 in a gray Honda Civic, with Louisiana license #YUL998, and has not been seen since.

Mistery is a light skinned black female, approximately 5’7”, 130 pounds, with long black hair, according to authorities. She also has a tattoo on her right wrist.

Authorities are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 225-389-5000.

