MISSING: EBRSO looking for missing 14-year-old

Hinasha Mistery, 14 (Source: EBRSO) Hinasha Mistery, 14 (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are looking for 14-year-old Hinasha Mistery.

According to deputies, Mistery left her home in the Sherwood area on August 22 in a gray Honda Civic, with Louisiana license #YUL998, and has not been seen since.  

Mistery is a light skinned black female, approximately 5’7”, 130 pounds, with long black hair, according to authorities. She also has a tattoo on her right wrist.  

Authorities are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 225-389-5000. 

