Suspects at-large after resident shot in Iberville Terrace Subdivision multiple times

Authorities are seeking suspects involved in a shooting in the Iberville Terrace Subdivision after a resident was shot multiple times.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a resident in the 1500 block of Rue Desiree St. in the Iberville Terrace Subdivision, located between Highland and Perkins Roads, was shot three times around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say the wife of the victim called authorities saying someone was breaking into her vehicle. When her husband went outside to confront them, he was shot in the arm.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.

According to authorities, two black males were seen fleeing the scene towards Perkins Rd. after the shooting.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.