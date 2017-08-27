Surveillance video of duo wanted in connection to shooting in Iberville Terrace Subdivision

In response to a request from US Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, FEMA has agreed to extend the deadline for National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders to file a proof of loss claim.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
