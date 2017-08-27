Authorities searching for escaped work release inmate

Multiple agencies are searching for an East Feliciana Parish Prison work release inmate who walked away from his job Saturday afternoon.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Department says 39-year-old Alvin Dixon walked away from his job site at Premiere Produce in Zachary off of Hwy. 19.

Anyone with information on Dixon's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-683-3113.

