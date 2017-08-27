Authorities searching for escaped work release inmate

Multiple agencies are searching for an East Feliciana Parish Prison work release inmate who walked away from his job Saturday afternoon.More >>
It didn’t take Mike VII long to capture the hearts of LSU fans everywhere, but one fan said he won her over when he was still just a cub called Harvey.More >>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.More >>
The 2017 Ryan's Run winds through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning.More >>
A Denver Public Schools cheerleading coach has been fired after a video went viral of him forcing cheerleaders into splits.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
