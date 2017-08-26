Police looking for stolen car with baby inside

Police are investigating a car theft with a baby inside.

According to BRPD, a 2007 black Saturn Vue was stolen with a 7-month-old child inside.

The car was stolen from Highland Rd. and E. Polk St.

The car was noted to have a temporary tag on the back.

Police believe the suspect was a heavy set black male wearing a red shirt.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking if you see the vehicle or anything suspicious, please alert officials or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

