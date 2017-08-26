Child and stolen vehicle found, police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a man who stole a car with a small child inside it Saturday afternoon.

BRPD responded to a vehicle theft around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highland Rd. near E. Polk St.

Police say a 7-month-old child was inside.

The baby was found safe around 6:45 p.m. when the vehicle was located in the Plank Rd. and Sycamore St. area. The Advocate photographer Hilary Scheinuk captured the emotional moment the child was reunited with family.

Wow. What a moment. A child is safe back in her mother's arms thanks to @BRPD tonight @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/fe97YGfHNN — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 27, 2017

The suspect, a heavy set black male, last seen wearing a red shirt, is still on the run.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking if you see the vehicle or anything suspicious, please alert officials or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

