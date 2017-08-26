Huge whale washes ashore in Grand Isle

A whale, estimated to be 15 to 20 feet long, washed ashore on the beach at Grand Isle near the high school Saturday.

Baton Rouge resident Christopher LeCoq was there to cover the Ride the Bull Kayak Tournament when he heard about the dead whale.

LeCoq is the producer for the Paradise Louisiana television show.

When he arrived around 1 p.m., he says about 20 people were standing around taking photos of the mammal.

“Well I’ve never seen one before, that’s for sure,” LeCoq said.

“I come down to Grand Isle a good bit for the summer with the tv show, but I’ve never heard of a whale washing up," he said.

The whale, believed to be a sperm whale, is typically not seen closer than about 60 miles offshore.

