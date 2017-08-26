Zachary Police investigating female body found near Hwy. 19

A woman was found dead in Zachary Saturday afternoon.

According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, a woman was found near Hwy. 19 and Zachary Rd.

Her body was seen by a passerby.

Chief McDavid says it’s not clear if she died at the scene of if the body was left in that location.

The Zachary Police Department is currently investigating. The cause of death has not been determined.

