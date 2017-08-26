Woman murdered in Zachary stabbed to death; officials believe suspect jumped off bridge

Ascension Parish is doing its part to help flood victims in Houston. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is being transformed into collection site for donations. Public works crews are racing the clock to help get sandbags filled and distributed to area fire departments in case Ascension Parish residents need them. While parish leaders are taking steps to make sure they stay ahead of Harvey's heavy rains, they have not forgotten their friends out west.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a 37-year-old Mississippi woman for reportedly stealing over $18,000 of baby formula and attempting to resell it.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
People in St. Francisville braved the rain Monday morning to celebrate the opening of the brand new West Feliciana Hospital. The $28 million facility, funded by both the federal government and the parish, replaces a 47-year-old hospital that officials say was outdated.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
A 94-year-old man, William Jackson, his wife, JoAnn, and their poodle Nicky were rescued from their townhome in Houston after being stuck there since early Sunday morning.More >>
