Woman murdered in Zachary stabbed to death; officials believe suspect jumped off bridge

Authorities said a 35-year-old woman found dead in Zachary on Saturday was murdered.

According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, the body of Aleshia Dixon was found near LA 19 and Zachary Rd. Her body was seen by a passerby.

McDavid said Alicia Dixon had been in a long-term relationship with Alvin Dixon Jr., an East Feliciana Parish Prison work release inmate who left his job site at a produce stand Saturday afternoon. That happened shortly before Aleshia Dixon was found dead.

McDavid added the two are not married, just happen to have the same last name. He also said Dixon is the only suspect wanted in the victim's death.

Officials also believe Alvin Dixon committed suicide Saturday night by jumping off the Mississippi River Bridge, however his body has not yet been located.

On Monday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced Aleshia Dixon's cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

