Gov. Edwards holds press conference from GOHSEP to provide update on Hurricane Harvey

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has deployed two Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team personnel to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey. According to officials with the governor’s office, Miranda Turner and Michele Asonye will work with Texas personnel to assist in coordinating out-of-state resources. Officials say Texas made the request for personnel through the EMAC. “Louisiana and GOH...