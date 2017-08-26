GOHSEP deploying EMAC Advance Team, LDWF Agents to Texas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

GOHSEP deploying EMAC Advance Team, LDWF Agents to Texas

BATON ROUGE, LA

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has deployed two Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team personnel to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey.  

According to officials with the governor’s office, Miranda Turner and Michele Asonye will work with Texas personnel to assist in coordinating out-of-state resources.

Officials say Texas made the request for personnel through the EMAC.

“Louisiana and GOHSEP stand ready to help our friends in other states when they face this type of disaster,” said GOHSEP Director James Waskom. “Texas has historically been one of our strongest emergency partners. GOHSEP employees have a vast amount of knowledge and experience other states often look for when they need support. We are proud to be able to help assist Texas during this event.”

EMAC offers assistance during governor-declared states of emergency through a responsive, straightforward system that allows states to send personnel, equipment, and commodities to help disaster relief efforts in other states.

In addition to the EMAC personnel, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is sending a Search and Rescue Team to Texas to help with ongoing emergency operations there.  That team consists of ten agents, ten trucks and ten boats.

For more information on the Emergency Management Assistance Compact visit www.emacweb.org.

Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.  Keep your phones charged and near you while the threat continues in order to receive potential emergency messaging.

