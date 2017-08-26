GOHSEP deploying EMAC Advance Team, LDWF Agents to Texas

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has deployed two Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team personnel to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey. According to officials with the governor’s office, Miranda Turner and Michele Asonye will work with Texas personnel to assist in coordinating out-of-state resources. Officials say Texas made the request for personnel through the EMAC. “Louisiana and GOH...More >>
"Bruce is back!," the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office claims According to officials with the EBRSO, Lt. Bruce Simmons, a deputy who was wounded in the July 2016 ambush shooting, returned to work on his motorcycle. On Saturday, EBRSO posted a video on their Facebook page showing Simmons doing what he loved, patroling on his motorcycle. On July 24, just over a year after being shot in the arm, Simmons returned to work, where he was promoted to lieutenant during...More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards visited southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey Friday afternoon to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact our state.More >>
One man has was shot in the leg Friday afternoon after trying to rob another man, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
