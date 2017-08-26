Injured deputy in 2016 ambush shooting, Lt. Bruce Simmons, retur - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Injured deputy in 2016 ambush shooting, Lt. Bruce Simmons, returns to motorcycle duty

"Bruce is back!," the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office claims

According to officials with the EBRSO, Lt. Bruce Simmons, a deputy who was wounded in the July 2016 ambush shooting, returned to work on his motorcycle.

On Saturday, EBRSO posted a video on their Facebook page showing Simmons doing what he loved, patroling on his motorcycle.

On July 24, just over a year after being shot in the arm, Simmons returned to work, where he was promoted to lieutenant during a special ceremony.

He has undergone multiple surgeries to repair damage to his arm, hip, and leg.

In May, Simmons accepted a check for $65,000 from donations raised by the Motorman 5K to help with ongoing medical expenses.

