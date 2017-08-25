American Red Cross offering training courses to volunteers

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
One man has was shot in the leg Friday afternoon after trying to rob another man, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
Louisiana could be facing another natural disaster by early next week, and the American Red Cross is urging citizens to prepare and not panic by offering weekend-long training courses for volunteers.More >>
When 9News visits Zeagler's Music on Florida Blvd. at Donmoor, a distinguished looking gentleman is wailing on an electric piano keyboard. As augmented and diminished chords wind in and out of the melody, Reggie Jackson's fingers fly over the keys.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
