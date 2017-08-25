Pizza & Wings: LSU linebackers bulk up

While weightlifting and protein have played a large role in their training, LSU linebackers Donnie Alexander and Michael Divinity joke that pizza and wings have likewise packed on the pounds.

Alexander and Divinity hope to play a larger role on defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's group this year, especially with the departure of former stars Kendell Beckwith and Duke Riley.

Alexander is coming off shoulder surgery, but apparently has been aggressive and confident during fall camp. Divinity likewise is fighting hard to stay on the field, with a trio of freshmen linebackers expected to play immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



