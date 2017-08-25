Annual Ryan's Run to raise awareness for sickle cell anemia scheduled for this weekend

List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
One man has reportedly been shot in the leg say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
One man has reportedly been shot in the leg say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
The 2017 Ryan's Run winds through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning.More >>
The 2017 Ryan's Run winds through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.More >>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>