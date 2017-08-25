Annual Ryan's Run to raise awareness for sickle cell anemia scheduled for this weekend

The 2017 Ryan's Run winds through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. The 5k gets underway at 7:45 a.m. The annual event raises awareness about sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder that affects the immune system.

The run is named in honor of former NFL star, Ryan Clark, who lives with the disease. Our very own Scottie Hunter will co-host the event again this year. Click here for more information about the run, and to sign up online.

