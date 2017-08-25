Annual Ryan's Run draws hundreds to downtown Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Annual Ryan's Run draws hundreds to downtown Baton Rouge

Source: brscaf.org Source: brscaf.org
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Hundreds of participants made their way through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning for the 2017 Ryan's Run.

The annual 5K raises awareness about sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder that affects the immune system and is largely diagnosed among the African American community. 

The run is hosted by the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation and named in honor of former NFL star, Ryan Clark, who was diagnosed with a spleen problem directly related to the disorder in 2007. Since that incident, Clark has devoted his life to raising awareness about the disease. 

Clark makes it a priority to attend the annual event and this year was no exception.  

More than 600 participants were registered for the annual walk which supports research to find a cure for the disease. 

WAFB's Scottie Hunter served as a co-host of the event for a second year.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly