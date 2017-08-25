Annual Ryan's Run draws hundreds to downtown Baton Rouge

Hundreds of participants made their way through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning for the 2017 Ryan's Run.

The annual 5K raises awareness about sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder that affects the immune system and is largely diagnosed among the African American community.

The run is hosted by the Baton Rouge Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation and named in honor of former NFL star, Ryan Clark, who was diagnosed with a spleen problem directly related to the disorder in 2007. Since that incident, Clark has devoted his life to raising awareness about the disease.

Clark makes it a priority to attend the annual event and this year was no exception.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Ryan Clark, namesake for the 5K, kicked off opening ceremonies this morning. @EdwardTedJames also had a few remarks. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/fcOpOCBECe — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 26, 2017

More than 600 participants were registered for the annual walk which supports research to find a cure for the disease.

WAFB's Scottie Hunter served as a co-host of the event for a second year.

