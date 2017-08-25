Man shoots would be robber in the leg

One man has was shot in the leg Friday afternoon after trying to rob another man, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident reportedly happened around 4 p.m. at Old Scenic Hwy. and Groom Rd. in Baker. EBRSO officials say a man walked into the Baker Police Department after shooting another man in the leg. He says the man he shot was trying to rob him.

The man who was shot in the leg will be booked and charged with armed robbery after he's released from the hospital.

DEVELOPING: At the scene of reported shooting at Old Scenic and Groom near Baker. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/PYhq2embb6 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 25, 2017

