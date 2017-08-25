EBRSO investigating shooting; 1 victim shot in leg

One man has reportedly been shot in the leg say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident reportedly happened around 4 p.m. at Old Scenic Hwy. and Groom Rd. in Baker. It's currently unclear how the shooting happened or who shot the man. EBRSO officials are investigating.

There are also appears to be a truck at the Baker Police Department that is also somehow involved in the incident.

We have a reporter on the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

DEVELOPING: At the scene of reported shooting at Old Scenic and Groom near Baker. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/PYhq2embb6 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 25, 2017

