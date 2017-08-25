Blood donors needed ahead of Hurricane Harvey

United Blood Services is gearing up ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall and is asking that donors make appointments to donate this weekend.

While it's still very much uncertain what effects Harvey will have on Louisiana, United Blood Services is preparing for a decrease in donations next week as drives are expected to be cancelled and while some centers may be unable to operate.

"In any situation where blood transfusions are needed, it's the blood on the shelf that saves lives. With the possibility of tens of thousands of people displaced until the storm subsides, we need the community's help to ensure a safe and adequate supply not only for our community, but for the communities impacted by this massive storm," said Shawn Shields, senior director of recruitment for United Blood Services southeast division.

United Blood Services is especially concerned due to the timing of this storm making landfall just before Labor Day, when blood donations dramatically decline all over the country due to the three-day holiday weekend.

While O- and O+ donations are most needed, United Blood Services encourages anyone and everyone to donate if they can. Visit bloodhero.com to make an appointment, or call 877-827-4376. Walk-ins are also welcome.

