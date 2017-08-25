Blood donors needed ahead of Hurricane Harvey

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Doctors who responded to the deadly police shootings in Baton Rouge and Dallas, Texas are behind a national campaign to teach civilians a simple skill that could save lives.More >>
United Blood Services is gearing up ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall and is asking that donors make appointments to donate this weekend.More >>
Two people are in critical condition after a wreck Friday afternoon.More >>
The man accused of killing an East Feliciana School Board member has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery. Jacquez Griffin, 20, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery in the shooting death of Broderick Brooks, 34, of Jackson. In Louisiana, Manslaughter carries 40 years and armed robbery carries 60 years. It is unclear if that can run concurrently. The armed robbery will come without benefit of pa...More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
