Two in critical condition after head-on wreck; person in other vehicle fled scene

Two people are in critical condition after a wreck Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 at Fairfields Ave. and Mission Dr. Officials say the two people were injured in a head-on collision with another vehicle and that the individual in the other vehicle fled the scene on foot. The two injured people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

We will provide more information about the wreck when it becomes available.

