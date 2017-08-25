LSU 'smaller' wide receivers rise on the depth chart - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU 'smaller' wide receivers rise on the depth chart

There are plenty of tall and rangy wide receivers on the LSU roster - guys who are 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, and even 6-foot-6 - but the two guys currently behind senior DJ Chark are Russell Gage from Redemptorist High School and Derrick Dillon, neither of which is over 6 feet tall.

