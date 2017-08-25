LSU 'smaller' wide receivers rise on the depth chart

There are plenty of tall and rangy wide receivers on the LSU roster - guys who are 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, and even 6-foot-6 - but the two guys currently behind senior DJ Chark are Russell Gage from Redemptorist High School and Derrick Dillon, neither of which is over 6 feet tall.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.